Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say

By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An inside source said health officials could recommend Pfizer and Moderna boosters for people as young as 40 years old.

Data from Israel and breakthrough infections appear to be persuading the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisors.

Israel gives Pfizer boosters to people 40 and older.

Several FDA advisors have said data from that country has interested them in changing the U.S. age limit.

A source said the FDA also is concerned about hospitalizations of younger, vaccinated people.

If advisors recommend the change, it still would need FDA authorization and approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Currently, only people who got the Pfizer vaccine can get boosters in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Sarasota County
A 6 and 1/16-inch Megalodon tooth was found in the waters just off the Venice coast.
Venice captain finds a 6-inch megalodon tooth
A photo in court documents appears to show Chris Laundrie removing a sign that said "What if it...
Protester sues Brian Laundrie’s father over removal of $40 sign
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Traffic affected by 2 incidents in Bradenton
A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery....
Florida man uses finger guns to steal Waffle House napkins, deputies say

Latest News

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting at Wisconsin home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded
Five things parents should know as the FDA process to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to...
White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
Police blocked off streets in Midtown Atlanta as they responded to an active shooting situation...
Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks