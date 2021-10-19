Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said.

The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement.

The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention.

DHS said contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others.

Mayorkas was with President Joe Biden Saturday at the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol, standing on the podium between first lady Jill Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Manatee County
A 6 and 1/16-inch Megalodon tooth was found in the waters just off the Venice coast.
Venice captain finds a 6-inch megalodon tooth
Operation Round-up nets 125 suspects
HCSO announces arrests in human trafficking sting, teacher and pastor among suspects
‘He just seemed like a nice guy:’ Gabby Petito’s family talks to ‘60 Minutes Australia’
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
ESPN announcer Dick Vitale reveals second cancer diagnosis in 3 months

Latest News

FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods
Police departments around the country are facing growing pushback against COVID-19 vaccine...
Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule
Taco Bell is offering customers a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito on Oct. 21.
Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday
Taco Bell is offering customers a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito on Oct. 21.
Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday
Ambulance
1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Sarasota County