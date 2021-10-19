Traffic affected by 2 incidents in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Bradenton are working two incidents and currently traffic is being affected in two locations.
The first incident is a crash is at 2212 1st St W. At this time two lanes of southbound traffic on 1st St W are shut down. Please avoid this area if possible. Police are directing traffic.
Police are calling the second scene an “investigation” and crews are blocking an intersection at 22nd St E & Manatee Ave E. Police have not released details on the incident at this time.
We are on scene of a investigation at 22nd St E & Manatee Ave E. This intersection is blocked at this time. Please avoid the area if possible and find another route around and watch out for officers. Check back for updates.— Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) October 19, 2021
ABC7 will update this story as more info is received.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.