Traffic affected by 2 incidents in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Bradenton are working two incidents and currently traffic is being affected in two locations.

The first incident is a crash is at 2212 1st St W. At this time two lanes of southbound traffic on 1st St W are shut down. Please avoid this area if possible. Police are directing traffic.

Police are calling the second scene an “investigation” and crews are blocking an intersection at 22nd St E & Manatee Ave E. Police have not released details on the incident at this time.

We are on scene of a investigation at 22nd St E & Manatee Ave E. This intersection is blocked at this time. Please avoid the area if possible and find another route around and watch out for officers. Check back for updates. — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) October 19, 2021

