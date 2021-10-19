Advertise With Us
Traffic affected by 2 incidents in Bradenton

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Bradenton are working two incidents and currently traffic is being affected in two locations.

The first incident is a crash is at 2212 1st St W. At this time two lanes of southbound traffic on 1st St W are shut down. Please avoid this area if possible. Police are directing traffic.

Police are calling the second scene an “investigation” and crews are blocking an intersection at 22nd St E & Manatee Ave E. Police have not released details on the incident at this time.

ABC7 will update this story as more info is received.

