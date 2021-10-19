Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Manatee County
A 6 and 1/16-inch Megalodon tooth was found in the waters just off the Venice coast.
Venice captain finds a 6-inch megalodon tooth
Operation Round-up nets 125 suspects
HCSO announces arrests in human trafficking sting, teacher and pastor among suspects
‘He just seemed like a nice guy:’ Gabby Petito’s family talks to ‘60 Minutes Australia’
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
ESPN announcer Dick Vitale reveals second cancer diagnosis in 3 months

Latest News

FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods
Police departments around the country are facing growing pushback against COVID-19 vaccine...
Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule
Taco Bell is offering customers a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito on Oct. 21.
Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday
Ambulance
1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Sarasota County