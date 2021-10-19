Advertise With Us
Protester sues Brian Laundrie’s father over removal of $40 sign

A photo in court documents appears to show Chris Laundrie removing a sign that said "What if it was Cassie?"(Sarasota County Courts)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A suit filed in Sarasota County shows that a Bradenton woman is suing Chris Laundrie over the removal of a sign that was placed outside the Laundrie home in North Port.

The Laundries’ son, Brian, is the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancée Gabrielle Petito following a cross-country road trip. The Laundries’ home has been a frequent site of protestors in the month following her disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her remains after it was determined she was strangled.

Protester Andra Griffin posted a sign that read “What if it was Cassie?,” a reference to the Laundries’ daughter who has spoken out and encouraged her brother to turn himself in. The paperwork alleges that Chris Laundrie removed the sign and Griffin is seeking damages.

ABC7 reached out to local property valuation administrators and the City of North Port and are waiting on a response. The Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, told ABC7 he had no comment on the situation.

Griffin is demanding Chris Laundrie pay her $40 for the sign and reimbursement of court costs. There will be a pre-trial hearing on Dec. 1 via Zoom.

Brian Laundrie remains on the run from an FBI warrant on bank fraud, stemming from allegations he used Gabby’s debit card following her death.

