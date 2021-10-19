Port Manatee traffic up 53% in fiscal year 2021

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Port Manatee has set a record in shipping volume in fiscal 2021, the port announced Tuesday.

The port saw a 53% rise in containerized cargo shipments for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, while total cargo tonnage moving through the port was up more than 12%, also an all-time high.

A record 135,660 20-foot-equivalent container units were processed in the last 12 months, more than 3.5 times the amount handled by Port Manatee just three years earlier, in fiscal 2018, officials said.

“The pandemic has by no means slowed the safe, efficient flow of cargo through Port Manatee as we proficiently meet demands of consumers for everything from fresh produce to forest products,” said the port’s executive director, Carlos Buqueras.

The port credits two individual shippers -- World Direct Shipping and Del Monte Fresh Produce -- with helping push the port’s numbers up. Both companies have recently upgraded their cargo fleets to increase its capacity.

Forest product tonnage moving through Port Manatee more than doubled, the port said. The volume of wood pulp – including that used in manufacture of much-in-demand toilet paper – reached 138,950 tons, more than four times the fiscal 2020 volume of 26,373 tons, while tonnage of plywood and particle board more than tripled, to 63,038 tons from 15,366 tons. Lumber volume rose 28.3 percent, to 129,036 tons from 100,573 tons.

The flow of petroleum products through Port Manatee remained strong as well, with the 9,376,621 barrels (393,818,082 gallons) moving through the seaport in fiscal 2021 down just 0.7 percent from 9,441,488 barrels (396,542,454 gallons) a year earlier.

