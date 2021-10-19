Advertise With Us
Polk Sheriff: Fla. man captured after ‘violently’ killing, burying mother

Grady Judd shows a photo of victim Perfecta Paz
Grady Judd shows a photo of victim Perfecta Paz(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that a man wanted for killing the woman who adopted him and burying her in his backyard has been arrested in Texas.

Sheriff Judd confirmed that Aroldo Paz was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Houston, Texas. Paz was wanted in connection with the “violent” murder of his adoptive mother. Perfecta Paz had been reported missing last Wednesday by her sister who went to her home the day before to look for her and found Aroldo doing Yard Work.

After they returned to the home they also discovered Aroldo was gone.

As deputies began searching the property they discovered a soft spot in the property and they discovered the grave, first finding Perfecta’s slipper. Homicide investigators were called to the scene.

Judd described her death as “violent.” Paz was the person of interest in the case and Polk County Deputies flew out to interview him. Judd said Paz’s statements were full of inconsistencies. Witnesses say the pair frequently argued over money.

Paz is being held in Harris County Jail awaiting extradition. He will face charges of 1st Degree Murder, Grand Theft, and Tampering with Evidence.

