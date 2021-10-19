Myakkahatchee Park has reopened, Carlton Reserve remains closed

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has announced that after nearly a month, Myakkahatchee Environmental Park has now reopened.

The park, alongside Carlton Reserve, has been closed as federal agents continue their search for Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito. Laundrie is on the run from a federal warrant on bank fraud. He has not yet been charged with Gabby’s death.

According to Sarasota County Government’s website, Carlton Reserve remains closed at this time.

ABC7 reached out to the City of North Port to see if searching had stopped in the area. Spokesperson Josh Taylor said, “This is an active and ongoing case headed by the FBI. All future questions surrounding it should be directed towards them. Since the FBI is the lead, we will not be providing daily updates and details on the search. If and when something of substance is found, we will be a part of that conversation at that time.”

UPDATE 10/19: The Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park (6968 Reistertown Road) is now re-opened to the public. https://t.co/r4qz7C1lgv — North Port, Florida (@CityofNorthPort) October 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.