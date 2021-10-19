Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Myakkahatchee Park has reopened, Carlton Reserve remains closed

Myakkahatchee Environment Park is reopened
Myakkahatchee Environment Park is reopened(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has announced that after nearly a month, Myakkahatchee Environmental Park has now reopened.

The park, alongside Carlton Reserve, has been closed as federal agents continue their search for Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito. Laundrie is on the run from a federal warrant on bank fraud. He has not yet been charged with Gabby’s death.

According to Sarasota County Government’s website, Carlton Reserve remains closed at this time.

ABC7 reached out to the City of North Port to see if searching had stopped in the area. Spokesperson Josh Taylor said, “This is an active and ongoing case headed by the FBI. All future questions surrounding it should be directed towards them. Since the FBI is the lead, we will not be providing daily updates and details on the search. If and when something of substance is found, we will be a part of that conversation at that time.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Manatee County
Operation Round-up nets 125 suspects
HCSO announces arrests in human trafficking sting, teacher and pastor among suspects
A 6 and 1/16-inch Megalodon tooth was found in the waters just off the Venice coast.
Venice captain finds a 6-inch megalodon shark tooth
‘He just seemed like a nice guy:’ Gabby Petito’s family talks to ‘60 Minutes Australia’
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
ESPN announcer Dick Vitale reveals second cancer diagnosis in 3 months

Latest News

A photo in court documents appears to show Chris Laundrie removing a sign that said "What if it...
Protester sues Brian Laundrie’s father over removal of $40 sign
A photo in court documents appears to show Chris Laundrie removing a sign that said "What if it...
Protester sues Brian Laundrie’s father over removal of $40 sign
Port Manatee
Port Manatee traffic up 53% in fiscal year 2021
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
State suspending more concealed gun licenses of Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspects
Bradenton PD need your help!
Bradenton Police in the running for national grant for K-9 unit