Motorcyclist dies after in crash involving Highway Patrol cruiser, semi on I-4

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 4 east of Lakeland Monday night in a crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser and a semi trailer, troopers say.

According to an FHP spokesman, the motorcyclist was traveling west in the left-hand lane of I-4, just west State Road 559 approaching a construction area, when a trooper in a marked patrol car on the shoulder of I-4, entered the lane into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the trooper’s car and the lone rider was thrown from the bike. The rider was then hit by a westbound semi-trailer.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene, the FHP spokesman said.

