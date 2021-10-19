Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after in crash involving Highway Patrol cruiser, semi on I-4

(WJHG/WECP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 4 east of Lakeland Monday night in a crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser and a semi trailer, troopers say.

According to an FHP spokesman, the motorcyclist was traveling west in the left-hand lane of I-4, just west State Road 559 approaching a construction area, when a trooper in a marked patrol car on the shoulder of I-4, entered the lane into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the trooper’s car and the lone rider was thrown from the bike. The rider was then hit by a westbound semi-trailer.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene, the FHP spokesman said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Manatee County
Operation Round-up nets 125 suspects
HCSO announces arrests in human trafficking sting, teacher and pastor among suspects
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
ESPN announcer Dick Vitale reveals second cancer diagnosis in 3 months
‘He just seemed like a nice guy:’ Gabby Petito’s family talks to ‘60 Minutes Australia’

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday October 19
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday October 19
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday October 19
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday October 19
ABC7's John Scalzi gives the Tuesday morning forecast.
Beautiful weather continues on the Suncoast
pork
Pork prices on the rise