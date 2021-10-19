Humidity and temperatures rising later this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cooler weather and low humidity has been in place to greet us for the past several mornings and that will continue on Wednesday. We are going to see lows in the mid 60′s for most everyone to start the day under mostly sunny skies. We will see winds out of the east at 15-10 mph throughout the day.

Temperatures slightly below average (WWSB)

By Thursday we begin to warm up a little with slightly higher humidity coming back into play. We will continue to see mostly fair skies and a very small chance for a late day stray shower. Winds will be out of the ESE at 10 mph. The high on Thursday will be 88 degrees slightly above average.

Friday we will see a warm start with lows back to more summer like temperature readings in the low 70′s. The humidity will also be higher making it feel sticky again with dew points back into the upper 60′s to low 70′s.

A weak cold front will be sliding down the state over the weekend and will get very close to the Suncoast on Sunday. This front will bring a slight chance for a few showers along with some increase in cloudiness at times. The rain chance over the weekend remains small only 20% chance on Saturday and a 30% chance for some scattered showers. High temperatures for the weekend will be in the upper 80s each day and lows in the low 70′s.

Best chance for rain Monday (WWSB)

Monday the old cold front will get hung up close to the Suncoast so the rain chance jumps to 40% with clouds moving in now and again through the day. The high will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Despite the front temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday with a 20% chance for a few showers.

For boaters look for winds out of the east at 15 knots during the early morning and then those winds will lay down a bit to 10 knots with seas right around 2 feet and a moderate chop on the waters.

