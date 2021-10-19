Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bradenton Police in the running for national grant for K-9 unit

Bradenton PD need your help!
Bradenton PD need your help!(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping that the community it serves will help them by supporting them for a grant that will raise funds for their K-9 unit.

Bradenton Police are in the running for the Aftermath K-9 Grant. The organization provides funds to purchase supplies and training equipment to develop K-9 units across the country. The best part is you can help them achieve this grant.

To support BPD, you can vote here. You can vote once a day until Oct. 26.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Manatee County
Operation Round-up nets 125 suspects
HCSO announces arrests in human trafficking sting, teacher and pastor among suspects
A 6 and 1/16-inch Megalodon tooth was found in the waters just off the Venice coast.
Venice captain finds a 6-inch megalodon shark tooth
‘He just seemed like a nice guy:’ Gabby Petito’s family talks to ‘60 Minutes Australia’
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
ESPN announcer Dick Vitale reveals second cancer diagnosis in 3 months

Latest News

A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery....
Florida man uses finger guns to steal Waffle House napkins, deputies say
Myakkahatchee Environment Park is reopened
Myakkahatchee Park has reopened, Carlton Reserve remains closed
Grady Judd shows a photo of victim Perfecta Paz
Polk Sheriff: Fla. man captured after ‘violently’ killing, burying mother
Motorcyclist dies after in crash involving Highway Patrol cruiser, semi on I-4