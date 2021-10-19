Bradenton Police in the running for national grant for K-9 unit

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping that the community it serves will help them by supporting them for a grant that will raise funds for their K-9 unit.

Bradenton Police are in the running for the Aftermath K-9 Grant. The organization provides funds to purchase supplies and training equipment to develop K-9 units across the country. The best part is you can help them achieve this grant.

To support BPD, you can vote here. You can vote once a day until Oct. 26.

