Another cool start on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was sure nice on Monday morning stepping out to walk the dogs and seeing the temperatures in the low to mid 60′s across much of the area. There was a bit of a chill with a breeze out of the NE at 10 mph as well making if feel a little cooler to start the day. The humidity has really dropped as well with dew points in the mid 50′s. The high still managed to get to 87 degrees with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. The average low for this time of year is 68 and the high is 86 degrees.

We will again see a comfortable start to Tuesday although will be a couple of degrees warmer than Monday it will still feel really nice as the humidity stays low. Don’t get used to this fall weather as the humidity and the temperatures will rebound back to above average as early as Thursday afternoon.

For Tuesday look for mostly sunny skies with lows in the mid to upper 60′s for most and low 70′s at the beaches. We will once again see a steady east wind at 10-15 mph at times and that will warm things up into the mid to upper 80′s.

Wednesday we start to get a little warmer but it still should be nice with generally sunny skies and lows back above average in the low 70′s for most. The high on Wednesday will be 88 degrees.

Thursday it is back to feeling a little sticky again with dew points climbing back up into the upper 60′s to low 70′s. Expect to see partly cloudy skies with a high nearing 90 degrees and a feels like back into the low 90′s. There will also be a 20% chance for an isolated shower as some more moisture begins to move in from the south.

Friday a weak cold front begins to move into north central Florida squeezing some moisture our way and brings our rain chance up to 30% for some afternoon showers. The high on Friday will be around 87 under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday and Sunday we will be close enough the the weak cold front to bring some clouds at times along with a 20% chance for a few showers. The high temperatures over the weekend will be slightly above average in the upper 80′s.

For boaters look for winds out of the east at 10-15 knots and seas building to 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters mainly offshore away from the beaches.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.