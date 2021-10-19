Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Sarasota County

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Sarasota County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the accident happened on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. at Myakka Road and Verna Road.

The man, whose age and city are unknown at this time, was traveling in a Chevy Impala on Myakka Road.

Officials said the man was traveling at a high rate of speed when he collided with an oak tree on the left side of the roadway. The Chevy Impala then rotated counterclockwise and caught on fire. The man was unable to escape.

Sarasota County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash. There are no criminal charges at this time.

