Venice captain finds a 6 1/16 inch Megalodon shark tooth

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice is well known as the shark tooth capital of the world and for good reason. Just the other day the city held true to its name as the captain and owner of Black Gold Fossil Charters struck gold, once again.

Captain Michael Nastasio, found a five and seven-eighths of an inch Megalodon shark near the end of last year. It was the largest tooth that he had found. That is till now. This past Friday he found a 6 and 1/16 of an inch, monster Megalodon shark tooth just off the coast.

“This one I’ll keep forever for sure. I can’t take my eyes off of it,” Captain Nastasio explained.

It’s a dream that has been in the making for 10 years, but it’s his passion for others to experience something just like this that led him to create his own shark tooth chartering company, Black Gold Fossil Charters,

“I’m in the water with the customers a lot of times and you can hear them underwater when they find a tooth. You can hear them yell...it’s a great feeling and seeing somebody progress like I’ve had people who started out as new hunters, and had been with me now for a while, and see them progress and actually get to the point where you know they’re gonna go in the water and find something. It just makes you feel good,” Captain Nastasio explained.

You can learn more about Black Gold Fossil Charters by checking out their website.

