Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Venice captain finds a 6 1/16 inch Megalodon shark tooth

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice is well known as the shark tooth capital of the world and for good reason. Just the other day the city held true to its name as the captain and owner of Black Gold Fossil Charters struck gold, once again.

Captain Michael Nastasio, found a five and seven-eighths of an inch Megalodon shark near the end of last year. It was the largest tooth that he had found. That is till now. This past Friday he found a 6 and 1/16 of an inch, monster Megalodon shark tooth just off the coast.

“This one I’ll keep forever for sure. I can’t take my eyes off of it,” Captain Nastasio explained.

It’s a dream that has been in the making for 10 years, but it’s his passion for others to experience something just like this that led him to create his own shark tooth chartering company, Black Gold Fossil Charters,

“I’m in the water with the customers a lot of times and you can hear them underwater when they find a tooth. You can hear them yell...it’s a great feeling and seeing somebody progress like I’ve had people who started out as new hunters, and had been with me now for a while, and see them progress and actually get to the point where you know they’re gonna go in the water and find something. It just makes you feel good,” Captain Nastasio explained.

You can learn more about Black Gold Fossil Charters by checking out their website.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Manatee County
13 arrested.
13 arrested in a worker’s compensation, unlicensed contractor sting
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Big Mama Collard Green Fest
Big Mama’s Collard Greens Festival celebrates community and Southern cooking
Operation Round-up nets 125 suspects
HCSO announces arrests in human trafficking sting, teacher and pastor among suspects

Latest News

Cool night ahead again
Another cool start on Tuesday
A 6 and 1/16 inch Megalodon tooth was found in the waters just off the Venice coast.
Massive Megalodon found off Venice coast
Powell was 84 years old and suffered from a cancer of his white blood cells, multiple myeloma.
Gov. DeSantis orders flags to half-staff for Gen. Colin Powell
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis makes first appearance since breast cancer diagnosis