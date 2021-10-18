State attorney accused of bribery, extortion to stand trial in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former North Florida state attorney is now expected to stand trial in January 2022.

Jeff Siegmeister is facing federal charges including conspiracy, bribery and extortion.

Siegmeister served as state attorney in the Third Judicial Circuit for six years before resigning in 2019. That circuit includes Columbia, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor counties.

Siegmeister is accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from a local defense attorney in exchange for reducing charges against his clients.

He was initially scheduled to stand trial Nov. 1, but that has now been pushed back to Jan. 3, 2022.

The 12-count indictment against Siegmeister was unsealed in Feb. 2021. It detailed accusations of bribes surpassing $60,000 in one case and the buying of registered bulls from Siegmeister’s herd in another.

The indictment says Siegmeister “would and did use his position as the State Attorney to solicit, accept, and agree to accept, bribes in return for the favorable disposition of criminal cases.”

The case is being tried in Jacksonville. A status conference is set for Dec. 20 and Siegmeister’s trial is slated to start Jan. 3 in front of U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard.

You can view the indictment below or at this link.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.