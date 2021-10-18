Advertise With Us
SCSO announces 2nd annual Halloween Drive-Thru

Sarasota County Sheriff Office
Sarasota County Sheriff Office(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting another Halloween bash this year.

After the success during last year’s event, SCSO is asking residents to get into their costumes and attend its SCSO 2nd Annual Halloween Drive-Thru. The event will be held at headquarters on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Personnel from across the agency will be handing out candy and giveaways. For more details, be sure to RSVP to the department’s Facebook event.

