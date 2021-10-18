Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Post Office in Cortez closes its doors after 64 years

Cortez Post
Cortez Post(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A post office on Cortez is shutting down next week after 64 years of service, leaving residents no choice but to travel several more miles to the Palma Sola Branch on 75th street to get their mail.

Residents have one week to collect their mail before the office closes October 24.

“I am shocked, I am very upset. It’s a lot of work contacting every single credit card company bank statements, every family member that I have a new address,” said Debbie Daly-McCaig, a Cortez resident.

The closure is due to the location’s lease in the strip center at 44 Ave West ending.

Residents were given 120 days notice, which is common practice for post office closures.

USPS said the decision was beyond their control, while John Banyas, the landlord, said he was denied liability insurance from the post office, leading him to the final decision.

“That doesn’t work for me. Anybody who leases my properties has to have a liability policy,” said Banyas. “They did not want to renew their insurance property, so therefore I could not renew their lease.”

Cortez residents express their main concerns for the future are ease of access - such as the ability to buy stamps, drop off mail, and more.

The last day for residents to get mail is October 22nd, while the location closes October 24

