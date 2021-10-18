Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist critically injured Monday in Venice

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was critically injured when he lost control of his bike and crashed Monday morning in south Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the 53-year-old Englewood man was was traveling east on Manasota Beach Road approaching Englewood Road when he lost control, laying the bike down on its left side. Both the motorcycle and rider, who was not wearing a helmet, slid off the roadway and into a ditch.

The driver was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, they are asked to contact the Highway Patrol at *347 or 239-938-1800.

