‘He just seemed like a nice guy:’ Gabby Petito’s talks to 60 minutes Australia

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Brian Laundrie left his family’s home last month and never returned. He’s been named the lone person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancée Gabrielle Petito.

The pair had been on a cross country road trip in Gabby’s van and she had been documenting the entire thing online in hopes of becoming a travel blogger. Her posts stopped in late August. Brian returned to North Port in Gabby’s van but she was nowhere to be seen. Right after her family reported her missing, Gabby’s remains were found in Wyoming. The Teton County Coroner ruled her death a homicide, saying she had been strangled.

Now, protesters are leaving signs outside the Laundrie family home demanding answers.

Gabby’s family has spoken out to multiple media outlets and most recently, her parents spoke to 60 Minutes Australia.

Nicole Schmidt told 60 Minutes Australia that she had trusted Brian to take care of her daughter and said he cared. In fact, she said she was more worried about strangers than Brian.

“I worried. I told her to be careful, be safe. To be aware of your surroundings. Don’t trust anybody,”

They spoke candidly about the man they thought Brian Laundrie was and who they now believe him to be, calling him a coward and urging him to turn himself in to authorities.

Laundrie is the sole person of interest in her death and is named in a federal arrest warrant that alleges he used Petito’s debit card for more than $1,000.

