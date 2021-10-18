Gov. DeSantis orders flags to half-staff for Gen. Colin Powell

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Gen. Colin Powell.

Today, the General passed away at 84 years of age. Powell spent over 35 years serving in the United States Army, rising to the rank of Four-Star General. He was our nation’s first black Secretary of State, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and National Security Advisor. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1991 and again in 1993 with distinction.

“To honor General Colin Powell and his impact on our nation, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida immediately until sunset on Friday, October 22, 2021,” reads the order.

