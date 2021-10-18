Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida law enforcement kills three suspects over weekend

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Florida law enforcement killed three suspects in separate incidents over the weekend, one of them allegedly armed with a rifle and the other two with knives.

The first shooting happened Saturday night in Tarpon Springs. City police say they responded to calls about 9:25 p.m. and found a man at an intersection pointing a rifle at passing cars. They opened fire when he pointed the rifle at them, hitting him numerous times, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No further details were immediately available. Tarpon Springs is a city of 23,000 about 30 miles northwest of Tampa.

The second shooting happened early Sunday in West Palm Beach. Police said they responded to a call of an armed man smoking crack cocaine and found Allan Lorenzo Robb, 33. They say he was wanted for grand theft auto. He had been released from prison Sept. 17 after serving time for robbery.

Police say he lunged at three officers with a knife and one shot him. He died at the scene.

The third shooting happened in Lee County near Fort Myers.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a 21-year-old Tampa man with a long criminal history had robbed a 7-Eleven store late Sunday and then another at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, threatening the clerks with a knife.

The man fled, but deputies found him. Marceno said the man tried to attack deputies with a knife, but they fatally shot him. He did not release the suspect’s name, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 arrested.
13 arrested in a worker’s compensation, unlicensed contractor sting
Big Mama Collard Green Fest
Big Mama’s Collard Greens Festival celebrates community and Southern cooking
graphic
It’s cold front day!
Coolest lows since May on the way.
A cold front moves through overnight
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
1 seriously injured in single-vehicle accident

Latest News

John Scalzi's Monday morning forecast.
Cool crisp mornings and warm and dry afternoons are in the Suncoast forecast
FILE
Motorcyclist killed in Manatee County
Cortez Post
Post Office in Cortez closes its doors after 64 years
Cool Today livecam powered by Earthcam
Hoodie weather warning