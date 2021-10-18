Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis makes first appearance since breast cancer diagnosis

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis shared a video of First Lady Casey DeSantis at her first public appearance since her breast cancer diagnosis.

“I’m sure as hell not giving up,” she told supporters at a Hernando County Republican fundraiser.

“I am so proud of Casey for her strength and courage as she stares down breast cancer. What an inspirational message!” the governor tweeted Monday.

.@FLCaseyDeSantis is going to fight back against cancer with courage, determination, and trust in God. The outpouring of support we’ve received from across Florida and the country is heartwarming – there is light at the end of the tunnel and we’re going to get there. pic.twitter.com/5fIFxTlVNq — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 18, 2021

The governor’s office announced the diagnosis on Oct 4.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” DeSantis wrote. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

DeSantis is a mother of three children and has championed several causes dedicated to youths across the state.

