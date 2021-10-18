Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis makes first appearance since breast cancer diagnosis

(WCTV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis shared a video of First Lady Casey DeSantis at her first public appearance since her breast cancer diagnosis.

“I’m sure as hell not giving up,” she told supporters at a Hernando County Republican fundraiser.

“I am so proud of Casey for her strength and courage as she stares down breast cancer. What an inspirational message!” the governor tweeted Monday.

The governor’s office announced the diagnosis on Oct 4.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” DeSantis wrote. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

DeSantis is a mother of three children and has championed several causes dedicated to youths across the state.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Manatee County
13 arrested.
13 arrested in a worker’s compensation, unlicensed contractor sting
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Big Mama Collard Green Fest
Big Mama’s Collard Greens Festival celebrates community and Southern cooking
Operation Round-up nets 125 suspects
HCSO announces arrests in human trafficking sting, teacher and pastor among suspects

Latest News

Gabrielle Petito Mural
New Port Richey business pays tribute to Gabby Petito
Former state attorney Jeff Siegmeister is now scheduled to stand trial in January 2022.
State attorney accused of bribery, extortion to stand trial in 2022
Taddeo enters Florida’s Democratic primary for governor
‘He just seemed like a nice guy:’ Gabby Petito’s talks to 60 minutes Australia