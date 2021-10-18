Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Crews respond to fire on Seeds Ave., no injuries reported

Fire on Seeds Avenue.
Fire on Seeds Avenue.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire crews responded to a structure fire in North Sarasota.

Firefighters were called out to the 1800-block of Seeds Ave just before 10 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, crews reported a working fire. A second alarm was called around 10:11 a.m. The fire was under control around 10:20 a.m. Crews are still on scene. There are no reported injuries or transports.

