Crews respond to fire on Seeds Ave., no injuries reported

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire crews responded to a structure fire in North Sarasota.

Firefighters were called out to the 1800-block of Seeds Ave just before 10 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, crews reported a working fire. A second alarm was called around 10:11 a.m. The fire was under control around 10:20 a.m. Crews are still on scene. There are no reported injuries or transports.

