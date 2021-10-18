CCSO, Charlotte Behavioral Health create team for crisis calls

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has announced the launch of its IRIS team.

IRIS, which stands for Integrated Response for Intervention and Response, is the result of a partnership between the Sheriff’s office and Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. Starting Monday, the IRIS Team will provide an immediate multi-faceted response.

The IRIS Team will be available to respond to certain calls involving mental health/substance abuse related calls. This is a co-responder team consisting of law enforcement and a mental health clinician riding together.

Here are examples of the types of calls the IRIS Team will respond to:

Repeat callers to 911 and high system users

Clients who are identified as high utilizers of the public health system

Persons with known mental illness disconnected from services and causing concern in the community

Suicidal attempts and completions

Drug overdoses

Follow up for emergency petitions done by law enforcement deputies

Habitual runaway juveniles

Clients who are mentally ill and/or suffer from substance abuse and at high risk of becoming involved in the judicial system

Victims and witnesses of traumatic events

Death notifications

Well-being checks

Lift assists

Chronic non-life-threatening medical complaints

Additionally, the team will expand to include a Charlotte County Fire and EMS paramedic in the near future, providing yet another potentially life-saving element to the response.

