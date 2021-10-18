Advertise With Us
CCSO, Charlotte Behavioral Health create team for crisis calls

The team will focus on mental health and substance abuse calls
Integrated Response Intervention and Support
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has announced the launch of its IRIS team.

IRIS, which stands for Integrated Response for Intervention and Response, is the result of a partnership between the Sheriff’s office and Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. Starting Monday, the IRIS Team will provide an immediate multi-faceted response.

The IRIS Team will be available to respond to certain calls involving mental health/substance abuse related calls. This is a co-responder team consisting of law enforcement and a mental health clinician riding together.

Here are examples of the types of calls the IRIS Team will respond to:

  • Repeat callers to 911 and high system users
  • Clients who are identified as high utilizers of the public health system
  • Persons with known mental illness disconnected from services and causing concern in the community
  • Suicidal attempts and completions
  • Drug overdoses
  • Follow up for emergency petitions done by law enforcement deputies
  • Habitual runaway juveniles
  • Clients who are mentally ill and/or suffer from substance abuse and at high risk of becoming involved in the judicial system
  • Victims and witnesses of traumatic events
  • Death notifications
  • Well-being checks
  • Lift assists
  • Chronic non-life-threatening medical complaints

Additionally, the team will expand to include a Charlotte County Fire and EMS paramedic in the near future, providing yet another potentially life-saving element to the response.

