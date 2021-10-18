CCSO, Charlotte Behavioral Health create team for crisis calls
The team will focus on mental health and substance abuse calls
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has announced the launch of its IRIS team.
IRIS, which stands for Integrated Response for Intervention and Response, is the result of a partnership between the Sheriff’s office and Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. Starting Monday, the IRIS Team will provide an immediate multi-faceted response.
The IRIS Team will be available to respond to certain calls involving mental health/substance abuse related calls. This is a co-responder team consisting of law enforcement and a mental health clinician riding together.
Here are examples of the types of calls the IRIS Team will respond to:
- Repeat callers to 911 and high system users
- Clients who are identified as high utilizers of the public health system
- Persons with known mental illness disconnected from services and causing concern in the community
- Suicidal attempts and completions
- Drug overdoses
- Follow up for emergency petitions done by law enforcement deputies
- Habitual runaway juveniles
- Clients who are mentally ill and/or suffer from substance abuse and at high risk of becoming involved in the judicial system
- Victims and witnesses of traumatic events
- Death notifications
- Well-being checks
- Lift assists
- Chronic non-life-threatening medical complaints
Additionally, the team will expand to include a Charlotte County Fire and EMS paramedic in the near future, providing yet another potentially life-saving element to the response.
