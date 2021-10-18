1 dead after RV fire in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead following a recreational vehicle fire in Citrus County.

Citrus County Fire Rescue responded Sunday afternoon to a camper fire on S. Mason Creek Rd. in Homosassa, where firefighters found an approximately 30′ camper engulfed in flames. Firefighters from Connell Heights, Kensington, Sugarmill Woods, Homosassa, and the Rehab Unit from Citrus Springs responded to the scene.

The fire was under control by 3:42 pm. The body of a resident was discovered inside. The recreational vehicle and a passenger vehicle were destroyed in the blaze and two neighboring recreational vehicles sustained damage from heat radiation.

The power company was called to the scene to secure power.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

