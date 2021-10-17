Advertise With Us
It’s cold front day!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a cold front moving across the Suncoast this morning, pushing down to southern Florida by afternoon. An isolated shower is possible at daybreak with the front. Otherwise, dry conditions continue for several days. Sunday cooler air and lower humidity push in with a breezy North wind. And dew points hold in the 60s for the coming week for a more comfortable feel to the days and cooler temps in the morning. We are tracking a small storm that could bring a few showers by the end of the coming week. The latest Red Tide report continues to show high levels of red tide along our coast. But Saturday’s beach reports show respiratory irritation only at our southern beaches.

red tide
red tide(Station)

Our quiet tropical weather continues with no storms expected for the next 5 days. In 2020, we had a total of four tropical storms or hurricanes. October 2021, so far nothing. But parts of the southern Caribbean develop a moderate risk of a storm by the end of the month. We’ll continue to monitor any developments very closely!

