Hoodie weather warning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Get ready for hoodie and sweater weather by Monday morning! Last night’s cold front not only brought comfortable weather for the end of the weekend but also some cool morning lows.

By early Monday morning, most of the Suncoast will be at least in the mid 60′s with some folks in the interior in the lower 60′s. These are the coldest morning lows that we have seen since May. These cool morning lows will continue into Tuesday.

Dry weather will also be the case for much of the week until late week when a stray shower may make its way into the forecast. Otherwise, temperatures this week look to be right around average for this time of year which is around 87°.

