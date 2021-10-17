Families enjoy the 30th Annual Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Families from all over Manatee County are getting into the fall spirit by visiting the Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival.

As a farmer might say, it’s just peachy.

It’s the 30th year this festival has operated at Hunsader Farms and there is plenty to explore.

From the petting zoo to games and food, the folks who are visiting this weekend made the most of the pumpkin festival.

Since it’s been around for so long, the managers here are always trying to add new attractions to keep the experience fresh.

This time there’s more vendors for adults to shop and extra free play spaces for the kids.

“We have craft vendors for adults, we have kids’ games for kids and rides for everybody,” Hunsader Farms Manager Rachel Hunsader Sliker said. “We try to incorporate things for all ages here.”

There’s still plenty of time to go out and catch the pumpkin festival.

It’s open throughout the rest of the month from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Parking costs $5, admission is $12 for adults and entry is free for kids ten and younger.

