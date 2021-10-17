A cold front moves through overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After a warm day across the Suncoast, we turn the page on the hot and muggy weather and get a taste of fall as a cold front races across the region overnight.

A cold front elongated across the Nature Coast will glide south overnight and clear the Suncoast before stalling down towards Key West. There is not abundant moisture ahead of the front; therefore, we won’t expect a ton of showers or thunderstorms. However, we can’t rule out an isolated shower overnight before dawn.

After the front move through the temperatures will hang out around the mid 80′s and continue to stay around average for much of the week. We will also see dry conditions and lower humidity.

Winds will be breezy behind the front, boating conditions could be a bit more choppy as winds will be in the range of 10-15 knots through the week.

This cold front will pack a punch of chilly morning lows, by the Monday morning commute we could see temperatures around the mid to lower 60′s! We have not had a low of 64° since back on May 24, 2021.

Only rain chances appear at the end of the week but are isolated at most.

Meanwhile the tropic are on sleep mode as there are no projected disturbances right now in the 48 hour and the 5 day forecast.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.