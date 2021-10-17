Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘Big Mama Collard Greens Fest’ celebrates community and collard green recipes

Big Mama Collard Green Fest
Big Mama Collard Green Fest(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, a community event at the Robert L. Taylor Community Center celebrated community and food at ‘Big Mama’s Collard Greens Fest’.

Chefs from restaurants in Sarasota and Manatee Counties showcased their collard greens recipes with hopes of being crowned ‘Big Mama’.

“It does my heart good. It does my heart good and without God none of this would happen”, said Valerie Buchand, Newtown Nation President.

Some of the recipes featured at the event dated back more than 100 years, many using influence from Cajun, Creole, Southern, and Caribbean Styles. The event promoted community, and went from noon to 6 p.m. Vendors hope that similar events can be offered in the future

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 arrested.
13 arrested in a worker’s compensation, unlicensed contractor sting
Bicyclist seriously hurt Friday; hit-and-run driver sought
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
1 seriously injured in single-vehicle accident
Nathaniel Allen Klippel
Passenger grabs wheel, causes crash on I-75, troopers say
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead

Latest News

ev2
Her life in Newtown inspires poet-podcaster to stay in place (Part 2)
ev1
Her life in Newtown inspires poet-podcaster to stay in place (Part 1)
ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 7am - October 16, 2021
Good Morning Suncoast 6am - October 16, 2021