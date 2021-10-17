‘Big Mama Collard Greens Fest’ celebrates community and collard green recipes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, a community event at the Robert L. Taylor Community Center celebrated community and food at ‘Big Mama’s Collard Greens Fest’.

Chefs from restaurants in Sarasota and Manatee Counties showcased their collard greens recipes with hopes of being crowned ‘Big Mama’.

“It does my heart good. It does my heart good and without God none of this would happen”, said Valerie Buchand, Newtown Nation President.

Some of the recipes featured at the event dated back more than 100 years, many using influence from Cajun, Creole, Southern, and Caribbean Styles. The event promoted community, and went from noon to 6 p.m. Vendors hope that similar events can be offered in the future

