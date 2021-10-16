Advertise With Us
‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ 5K at Nathan Benderson Park

Wall of Hope
Wall of Hope(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, the ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk began at 7:30 a.m at Nathan Benderson Park.

Hundreds participated in the walk, including several survivors who shared their stories.

Megan Yost, age 26 and on her fifth round of chemotherapy for breast cancer, has been going to these events ever since her diagnosis.

“Just talking to people and opening up...it’s definitely helped me open up myself,” Yost said.

These events offer that type of connection for those affected by cancer, including survivors and caregivers.

Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation that raises money to help the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking breast cancer research and provide patient services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment, and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.

