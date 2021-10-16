Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Governor awards North Port with a nearly $1.7 million grant, talks about Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pays a visit to North Port.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pays a visit to North Port.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in North Port today, giving the city a big financial boost. The governor presenting a grant to the city for nearly $1.7 million. It’s part of the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund.

The money will go toward the installation of water and wastewater infrastructure for the Panacea property, which is expected to bring in thousands of jobs.

The governor also spoke with the media briefly about Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, a case that has hit the North Port community hard.

”It’s a little disappointing that we still don’t have this guy’s whereabouts,” said DeSantis.

Gabby Petito’s death and Brian Laundrie’s disappearance is still on the minds of lot of people including the governor.

“It’s a really sad thing, this is a beautiful young girl with a lot of potential and a lot of people loved her a lot,” said DeSantis. “And to see this happen, really is heartbreaking.”

On Friday morning, the North Port Police Department continued their search for Laundrie at Myakkahatchee Creek. They had no luck finding him there. The governor says the state is doing what they can to help with the search.

“I’d say our state agencies have been there in a supporting role from the beginning,” said DeSantis. “Obviously you have a local lead and then the FBI has gone in, but our folks have been there, they’ve done a lot, put in a lot of time and they are there to continue to do it.”

