Family Fun Day generates scholarships for Manatee County Boys and Girls Club kids

The goal is to raise $15,000 that will all go toward helping kids move forward academically and...
The goal is to raise $15,000 that will all go toward helping kids move forward academically and socially.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -

Families are having a fun weekend out at Jiggs Landing supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County.

The money raised at Family Fun Day is going 15 scholarships, so more kids can join the organization.

With music, games and other fun activities, Wolff Roofing and the club are showing families what the club can do for our youth.

Organizers said the club has tremendous benefits for kids. It gives them space to explore and prepare for careers, but also provides a chance for them to relax and make strong friendships.

“Their emotional, social well-being is key when they have a safe place to come and express their feelings, their concerns and their worries,” Chief Development Officer Julie Poulin said. “Which they shouldn’t have as children, but unfortunately they do.”

The goal is to raise $15,000 and, at last check, they’re almost halfway to that benchmark.

If you couldn’t make it out to family fun day, you can still help out by visiting the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County online where you can donate directly.

