Cooler and dry air returns (after Saturday!)

By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have one more warm day, then a big change with a cold front moving across the Suncoast by Sunday morning. An isolated shower is possible overnight with the front. Otherwise, dry conditions continue for several days. Sunday cooler air and lower humidity push in with a breezy North wind. We are tracking a small storm that could bring a few showers by the end of the coming week. The latest Red Tide report continues to show high levels of red tide along our coast. However, many of the locations reporting a high level date back to October 11th. And Friday’s beach report shows respiratory irritation only at our southern beaches.

Our quiet tropical weather continues with no storms expected for the next 5 days. In 2020, we had a total of four tropical storms or hurricanes. October 2021, so far nothing. But parts of the southern Caribbean develop a moderate risk of a storm by the end of the month. We’ll continue to monitor any developments very closely!

