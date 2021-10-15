Weak cold front still on track for Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Typically it’s the just after the 2nd week in October that we see our first real cold front and right on cue one will be moving through this weekend. This one however will not be all that strong but what it will do is bring in some much drier air to make it feel a lot more comfortable for a few days.

Friday however will be another toasty one with a heat index in the mid 90′s by 2 p.m. and it stays above 90 through 6 p.m. There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday with only a 10% chance for a late day stray shower. Winds out of the east at 5-10 mph and switching around to the NW later in the day.

Saturday we will still see generally sunny skies with a high in the upper 80′s. The rain chance on Saturday is once again only 10%. Winds will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning the cold front will move in bringing a slight increase in cloudiness but not much rain due to the fairly dry air out ahead of this front. Winds will switch around to the NW and pick up slightly during the morning hours. Those winds will quickly switch around to the NE later in the day. It will be nice on Sunday afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 80′s as opposed to the low 90′s. With the dry air expected to move in behind the front the heat index will not be a factor.

Monday we start off much cooler with lows in the mid 60′s for most and right around 70 at the coast. It will feel really nice to start the day. It will be mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the mid 80′s.

Cold front for Sunday (wwsb)

Tuesday look for more of the same with a nice cool start and a pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

By Wednesday some low level moisture starts to move back in and temperatures start to warm once again with a high in the upper 80′s. The rain chance is at 30% for some late day showers.

For boaters look for winds out of the east on Friday at 5-10 knots turning to the NW later in the afternoon. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.

Not much in the tropics with only one area of concern well east of the Bahamas and is moving to the east and only has a 10% chance of developing.

