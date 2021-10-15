Weak cold front over the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Looking for some relief from the heat and humidity this weekend as a cold front moves through early Sunday morning. This will bring in some slightly cooler and drier air our way for Sunday.

Saturday is calling for lots of sunshine and only a few fair weather clouds late in the day. The high on Saturday will be in the upper 80′s near the coast and low 90′s inland. The rain chance is low at 10% for a late day stray shower.

Early Sunday morning a cold front will sweep through by sunrise bringing a chance for a few showers but not much. The air out ahead of the front will be rather dry so don’t expect to see many showers as it moves on by.

Skies will clear behind the front by Sunday afternoon and it will turn breezy with winds out of the NNE at 10-15 mph a bit stronger out on the waters. One thing you will really notice is that humidity will be much lower making it feel really comfortable during the day. The high on Sunday will still be in the mid to upper 80′s.

Very small chance for rain this weekend (wwsb)

Sunday evening will be quite nice with overnight lows dropping into the mid 60′s for most everyone to start the work week off on Monday. Monday look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80′s with low humidity.

The weather stay nice on Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s to start the day with highs in the mid to upper 80′s.

We will start to see and increase in some moisture on Wednesday as winds turn more toward the SE with a 20% chance for a late day shower or two and a high around 88 degrees.

For boaters look for winds out of the NE at 5-10 knots on Saturday with winds switching around to the NW later in the day as the sea breeze develops. For Sunday those winds will pick up out of the NE at 10-20 knots and seas building up to 2-4 feet and choppy conditions expected on the waters.

The tropics are quiet for now.

