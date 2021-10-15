Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
US to lift restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign travelers, sources say

Travel restrictions will lifted for foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated starting on Nov. 8, Reuters reported.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Fully vaccinated foreign travelers will soon be allowed to visit the U.S.

Travel restrictions will be lifted for foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated starting on Nov. 8, Reuters reported.

The new policy will apply to both international air and land travel, according to a tweet from White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz.

Further information on the new policy has not been released at this time.

