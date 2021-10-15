Advertise With Us
Troopers: Florida man grabbed steering wheel, caused crash

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 20-year-old Florida man is accused of grabbing the steering wheel and causing a woman to lose control of the car she was driving as they traveled on Interstate 75, officials said.

Nathaniel Allen Klippel was arrested Thursday afternoon in Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said. He is accused of attempted murder and witness tampering and bond was set at $150,000.

The incident happened Sept. 4 in Alachua County as Klippel was arguing with a 20-year-old driver, a news release said. She lost control of the car and crashed.

They were both taken to a hospital, where multiple witnesses heard Klippel trying to intimidate the woman into not reporting what caused the crash, troopers said in the report.

But a week later, she contacted the highway patrol to report that that Klippel had grabbed the steering wheel while she was driving. The news release said that was enough for troopers to secure a warrant for Klippel’s arrest.

The woman’s name was not released.

