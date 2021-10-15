Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
The Suncoast is waiting on a cool front to arrive this weekend

By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather story all week has been hot and dry weather. Today will be no exception and we will continue to have well above normal high temperatures across the Suncoast. It will be dry as well, with only an isolated shower possible well inland.

Tomorrow should be similar. The change will come along on Sunday, after the passage of a cool front. Winds will shift and slightly cooler, much less humid air will move in.

Sunday morning may see a few lingering clouds which should clear early and leave a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperature on Sunday will be about five degrees cooler. That would be at or just below the normal for this time of year and top out about 85 or 86. It will start to climb again to normal or just above on Monday.

So for those looking for a cold blast of air, this will not be that cold front. However, it will front that brings much lower humidity. The next result of the dry air and slightly cooler air should make for a pleasantly mild Sunday afternoon and a noticeably cooler Monday morning.

