Save the Manatee Club reminds residents, visitors of manatee winter migration

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Save the Manatee Club wants to remind residents and visitors on the Suncoast to be aware of the fall migration of manatees for the winter season.

Save the Manatee Club urges everyone to not feed, give water to, or harass manatees that are migrating to Florida. These actions are illegal and can harm manatees.

Boaters are also reminded to watch for manatees and adhere to posted speed zones. Manatees spotted outside of Florida past November should be reported to local wildlife officials.

As the weather cools and water temperatures lower in October and November, manatees outside of Florida begin their annual migratory route back to Florida. In the summer, some manatees can be found in rivers, bays, estuaries, and coastal water ecosystems of the southeastern U.S. From November through March, they are found in Florida’s warm-water refuges, such as natural springs with constant warm temperatures, or power plant discharge areas.

These aquatic mammals can live in fresh or saltwater, but they cannot tolerate water temperatures below 68° F (20° C) for long periods of time. Prolonged exposure to cold water can cause sickness or even death in manatees, called “cold stress syndrome.”

The last winter season brought many challenges to manatees, including very cold temperatures and starvation from a massive loss of seagrass forage near a key warm-water refuge in the Northern Indian River Lagoon (IRL). Despite such, people should still not feed manatees or interrupt their annual migration.

Even giving manatees lettuce or water is illegal and can be dangerous to the manatee’s long-term survival. While seagrass beds are declining in certain areas, manatees are still able to find food and water on their own in most areas without intervention.

