Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota recognizes White Cane Awareness Day

The event highlights how visually impaired people put their lives in someone else's hands every...
The event highlights how visually impaired people put their lives in someone else's hands every time they step onto the street, so they want drivers to stay alert.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Every time a blind person steps onto the street, they put their lives in someone else’s hands.

White Cane Awareness Day brings attention to that risk and asks drivers to keep their eyes peeled for pedestrians who can’t see them coming.

Members of the City of Sarasota and other organizations came together with visually impaired residents to highlight the issues posed to people with vision issues. They’re imploring drivers to stay alert, so they can stay alive.

Florida statute’s require drivers to look out for vision impaired pedestrians and allow them to cross the street, but that doesn’t always happen.

Speakers are sharing their own experiences to help the public understand why they need to keep an eye for the people can’t see them.

“Whenever you see people crossing the road, just stop because you can’t tell if they’re visually impaired,” Cooper Vollmer said. “You can’t see visual impairment or blindness.”

At the end of the event a speaker wore special goggles to step into the shoes of visually impaired people.

The speaking event was organized by the City of Sarasota, Alert Today Florida, Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center and the National Coalition for Safer Roads.

The mayor also announced a city proclamation.

Starting this week, White Cane Awareness day will be officially recognized every Oct. 15 in Sarasota.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Sarasota jail inmate dies at hospital
The USCG Cutter Diamondback is involved in a search for a missing fisherman.
Fisherman’s body found in Gulf off Venice coast
Utility crews respond to second sewage spill at golf course
New roundabout in East Bradenton to be named after two teens killed in a car crash.
Roundabout at dangerous intersection in East Bradenton almost finished
The future of Desoto Square Mall
DeSoto Square Mall officially being auctioned off

Latest News

Save the Manatee Club reminds residents, visitors of manatee winter migration
In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Parkland school shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz appears at a...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
13 arrested.
13 arrested in a worker’s compensation, unlicensed contractor sting
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Gov. DeSantis to be given ‘Statesman of the Year’ award by Sarasota County GOP