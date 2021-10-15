Sarasota recognizes White Cane Awareness Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Every time a blind person steps onto the street, they put their lives in someone else’s hands.

White Cane Awareness Day brings attention to that risk and asks drivers to keep their eyes peeled for pedestrians who can’t see them coming.

Members of the City of Sarasota and other organizations came together with visually impaired residents to highlight the issues posed to people with vision issues. They’re imploring drivers to stay alert, so they can stay alive.

Florida statute’s require drivers to look out for vision impaired pedestrians and allow them to cross the street, but that doesn’t always happen.

Speakers are sharing their own experiences to help the public understand why they need to keep an eye for the people can’t see them.

“Whenever you see people crossing the road, just stop because you can’t tell if they’re visually impaired,” Cooper Vollmer said. “You can’t see visual impairment or blindness.”

At the end of the event a speaker wore special goggles to step into the shoes of visually impaired people.

The speaking event was organized by the City of Sarasota, Alert Today Florida, Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center and the National Coalition for Safer Roads.

The mayor also announced a city proclamation.

Starting this week, White Cane Awareness day will be officially recognized every Oct. 15 in Sarasota.

