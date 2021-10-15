Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is in a hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday night.

Spokesman Angel Ureña said Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening.

Ureña said Clinton “is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The USCG Cutter Diamondback is involved in a search for a missing fisherman.
Fisherman’s body found in Gulf off Venice coast
Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Manatee County Tuesday.
1 arrested in fatal Bradenton shooting
Dog the Bounty Hunter was captured at the Laundrie's family house, Saturday.
Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman renews call for Laundrie to surrender
File photo of Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Sarasota jail inmate dies at hospital
A memorial bench with blue butterflies will be placed outside City Hall in North Port.
City of North Port reveals design for Gabby Petito memorial bench

Latest News

FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe listens...
US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
John Deere workers are the latest of thousands of employees in the country hitting the picket...
John Deere workers the latest to hit picket line
In this April 26, 2021, file photo Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit parked in a storage lot, near...
Boeing pilot involved in 737 Max testing indicted in Texas