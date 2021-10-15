Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Major road construction project getting underway at I-75 and U.S. 301 in Ellenton

I-75 and U.S. 301 road construction project in Ellenton.
I-75 and U.S. 301 road construction project in Ellenton.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - I-75 and U.S. 301 in Ellenton will look much different in the coming weeks, months and years. A 145-million dollar road construction project gets underway on Monday. FDOT officials say it’s a project that will improve traffic flow and safety in the area.

“It will make a big difference in conjunction with everything that’s happening on I-75, currently you have seen changes with State Road 70 and State Road 64,” said Alvimarie Corales, a Planning Manager with the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization. “So it will improve traffic flow and the capacity I-75 can carry you.”

The main improvements include the U.S. 301 interchange going from the current cloverleaf design to a diamond design. Also, I-75 will be widened. Two new bridges will be built over the Manatee River. One will be for a Northbound exit ramp and the other will be for a Southbound entrance ramp. Noise walls will also be built in designated areas.

“It’ll help a lot but we still got people coming here building, building, building, so be ready to build more,” said Edward Gaylord, an Ellenton resident.

The project is expected to be finished sometime late in 2024 or early in 2025.

“We understand there’s going to be a lot of construction and a lot of concerns for this,” said Corales. “But if you sit tight, we’ll make sure these improvements help you get to your destination.”

The Florida Department of Transportation held a virtual meeting on Thursday where they answered questions from residents regarding this project. For more information on this project you can click on this link http://www.i75-us301.com/.

