Gov. DeSantis to be given ‘Statesman of the Year’ award by Sarasota County GOP

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis will be presented the “Statesman of the Year’ award by the Sarasota County Republican Party.

The governor will be given the title Friday evening at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota. Tickets for the event are sold out.

“Governor DeSantis is the most effective and popular governor in the United States among Republicans and we are thrilled to honor him with this award,” said Jack Brill, Acting Chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County.

Other “Statesman of the Year” recipients include President Donald Trump, who has won the award twice, Sen. Rick Scott, Sen. Ted Cruz, Vice President Dick Cheney, Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, and Fox News and nationally syndicated radio host Sean Hannity.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. with a VIP cocktail hour at 5:30.

