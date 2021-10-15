Advertise With Us
Gov. DeSantis to be given ‘Statesman of the Year’ award by Sarasota County GOP

FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis will be presented the “Statesman of the Year’ award by the Sarasota County Republican Party.

The governor will be given the title Friday evening at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota. Tickets for the event are sold out.

“Governor DeSantis is the most effective and popular governor in the United States among Republicans and we are thrilled to honor him with this award,” said Jack Brill, Acting Chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County.

Other “Statesman of the Year” recipients include President Donald Trump, who has won the award twice, Sen. Rick Scott, Sen. Ted Cruz, Vice President Dick Cheney, Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, and Fox News and nationally syndicated radio host Sean Hannity.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. with a VIP cocktail hour at 5:30.

