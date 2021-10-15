Family Promise of South Sarasota County working on buying 10 affordable homes for families in need

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A local non-profit needs your help. Family Promise of South Sarasota County is working on buying ten affordable homes for families in need.

“It’s difficult,” said Curtis Hodge.

He works two jobs, one is full-time and one is part-time and even with his income, he can’t afford rental prices in Sarasota.

“It’s upwards for $1,700 to $2,000 and beyond just for a basic apartment,” he said.

Hodge has two teenage sons, and they have been living for months at a local hotel or at the Family Promise of South Sarasota County Center. Recently, he almost bought a mobile home, but his application to live in the park was denied.

“It’s frustrating, but then too, I am not the property owner and I don’t make the rules, you just have to keep steadfast and I hope and pray that something happens,” he said.

That’s where Family Promise of South Sarasota County comes in. They’re working to buy 10 of these homes for families like the Hodges, and hopefully raise $1 million by Oct. 15.

“The real problem is there’s no affordable housing,” said Jennifer Fagenbaum, Executive Director of Family Promise of South Sarasota County.

The original plan was to buy affordable homes next year. However, local developer Mike Miller and MPS Development is giving them the opportunity to but the homes at reduced price on Substation Road, near U.S. 41.

“We will have a program fee, that will be affordable amount for the families,”said Fagenbaum.

She also says there’s been some concern from surrounding neighbors.

“What I’m hearing is I don’t want homeless people, drug addicts and alcoholics living next to us,” she said. “These are not homeless families, these are families that are experiencing homelessness, they have been struggling something happened, and the just couldn’t make it. For our program we do drug testing and background checks.”

The non-prift raised over $700,00 so far. They have until December to close on the homes and hope to get families moving in before Christmas.

