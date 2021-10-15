Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Car pulled from Ohio River linked to mother and 2 children missing since 2002

By Courtney King, Brian Planalp and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - A car pulled from the Ohio River Thursday night is connected to a 19-year-old missing persons case, authorities say.

Delhi Township, Ohio, Lt. Joe Macaluso confirmed the car is connected to the case involving a mother and two children, ages 3 and 5, who disappeared in 2002, according to the detective.

Authorities have confirmed the missing are Van Nguyen, her daughter Kristina and her son John, WXIX reported. The car found is a Nissan Pathfinder.

Divers were in the river near Lesko Park in Aurora for much of the evening, and efforts to pull the car out began around 2 p.m.

Crews succeeded in fully removing the car from the water sometime after 10 p.m.

Crews search the Ohio River for a car Thursday.
Crews search the Ohio River for a car Thursday.(WXIX)

Macaluso said police had information in 2002 that the mother and children were in the river. He said they exhausted all their leads at the time but restarted the investigation as a cold case approaching the 20th anniversary of the family’s disappearance.

Macaluso said crews used sonar technology and found three items in the water last week.

On Thursday, crews finally found the car they had been looking for.

Macaluso said it’s too early to tell if their bodies are in the car but that he’s happy he can give the family this new lead.

“This is been an investigation we have worked on for a long time. Two different detectives from Delhi have since retired. I’ve made them aware of the findings,” he said.

Macaluso said this is just the beginning and that Indiana State Police will also be assisting Delhi police in this investigation.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Sarasota jail inmate dies at hospital
The USCG Cutter Diamondback is involved in a search for a missing fisherman.
Fisherman’s body found in Gulf off Venice coast
Utility crews respond to second sewage spill at golf course
New roundabout in East Bradenton to be named after two teens killed in a car crash.
Roundabout at dangerous intersection in East Bradenton almost finished
The future of Desoto Square Mall
DeSoto Square Mall officially being auctioned off

Latest News

This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents
Travel restrictions will lifted for foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated starting on Nov....
US to lift restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign travelers, sources say
A school official is heard telling teachers if they have books on the Holocaust, they must have...
AUDIO: Teachers told to seek opposing viewpoints of Holocaust
The Friday morning forecast
The Suncoast is waiting on a cool front to arrive this weekend