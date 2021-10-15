Bicyclist seriously hurt Friday; hit-and-run driver sought

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver that seriously injured a bicyclist early Friday morning in Manatee County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said shortly before 3 a.m., a 30-year-old Bradenton man was riding a bicycle northbound in the right lane of 14th Street West, south of 35th Avenue West. A vehicle traveling the same direction hit the bicyclist from behind but fled the scene after the crash. The bicyclist was knocked to the pavement and is listed in serious condition, troopers said.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, they are asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

