13 arrested in a worker’s compensation, unlicensed contractor sting

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the course of three days, Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies and other organizations arrested 13 people as a result of an unlicensed contractor operation.

On October 12,13 and 14, 2021, The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Manatee County Code Enforcement, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation.

The investigation focused on unlicensed contractors who were alleged to be working without the required contractor license and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation insurance exemptions.

In total, thirteen offenders were arrested for Failure to Obtain Workers Compensation Coverage and Unlicensed Contracting.

Jake Gratkowski

Oved Otachy

Robert Pinas

Carlos Pena

Harold Leventry

Loren Leonard

Robert Edwards

John Small

Jonathan Pipes

Andrei Razmeritsa

Earl Brown

David Lamothe

Junio Goncalves-Fonseca

