1 seriously injured in single-vehicle accident

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One Ellenton man has been seriously injured after a single-vehicle accident on Friday.

The accident happened at I-75 near the exit for U.S. 301. The 85-year-old driver was approaching the exit when he traveled onto the north shoulder of the exit ramp and collided with a sign and a concrete pole.

According to officials, that driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There are no other details at this time.

