A weak cold front for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yes! Finally a cold front will be moving through on Sunday, but you won’t need to bust out the jackets and sweaters quite yet. This weak cold front will slip through the area early Sunday morning bringing a slight decrease in temperatures and lower humidity for a little while anyway.

It will only bring a slight chance for a few showers as it moves through due to some dry air out ahead of it. Behind it winds will shift to the NW and then to the north on Sunday. This will bring in some drier air which will make it feel much more comfortable from Sunday night through Tuesday morning. We are talking lows in the mid 60′s inland and near 70 at the coast on Monday and Tuesday mornings. We’ll take what we can get at this point with temperatures lately feeling more like summer this past week.

Until then expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the low 90′s inland and upper 80′s along the beaches. The feels like temperatures will be in the mid 90′s by 2 p.m. and stay there through 5 p.m. There is a 20% chance for a passing shower or two during the late afternoon and early evening.

Heat index in the mid 90's by 1 p.m. (wwsb)

Friday we will still see generally mostly sunny skies and only a 20% chance for a stray shower late in the day. The high on Friday will once again be on the warm side with highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s.

Saturday should be nice with only a 10% chance for a shower or two later in the day with a high in the upper 80′s. Look for mostly sunny skies with skies becoming partly cloudy later in the day.

Sunday morning the cold front will be moving through with our winds switching around to the NW for a brief period of time and then to the north throughout the day. Winds will be at around 10 to 15 mph. The highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s near the beaches and upper 80′s elsewhere. It will not be cold granted but it will feel a little better.

For boaters look for winds out of the east at 5-10 knots and seas running 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters. Winds will turn to the north by mid afternoon.

In the tropics we continue to watch an area of disturbed weather east of the central Bahamas that has only a very small chance of developing over the next several days. Even if it did it would move to the east away from any land areas.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.